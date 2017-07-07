Coldplay, A L I E N S è il nuovo singolo: testo e lyric video

Il ricavato sarà interamente devoluto in beneficenza

I Coldplay hanno presentato oggi il nuovo brano A L I E N S, estratto dal loro possimo EP Kaleidoscope. La band devolverà l’intero ricavato di questa canzone a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), un’organizzazione internazionale non-governativa che aiuta i migranti ed i rifugiati in pericolo nel Mediterraneo.

We were just about to lose our home

Diamonds ate the radio

Moving in the dead of night

We took photographs just some just so

History has some to know

We were moving at the speed of flight



Kids cry

If you want to

That's alright

If you want to

Hold me

Hold me tight



Just an alien



We were hovering without a home

Millions are UFO

Hovering in hope some scope tonight

Sees the light and says



Fly if you want to

That's alright

But if you want to

Call me

Call this line



Just an alien

Just an alien

Oh, we just want to get home again



Tell your leader

Sir or ma'am

We come in peace

We mean no harm

Somewhere out there

In the unknown

All the E.T.'s are phoning home

Watching my life

On the skyline

Crossing your eyes

For a lifetime



Just an alien

Moving target

Target movement

A patch, a corner

Of the spacetime

Just an alien

Turning toward it

Turning pages

Over Asia

Crossing ages

Just an alien

Oh, we just want to get home again

Gli ultimi articoli di Redazione Web Mostra tutti