Coldplay, A L I E N S è il nuovo singolo: testo e lyric video

Redazione Web

07 luglio 2017, ore 15:12 , agg. alle 15:23

Il ricavato sarà interamente devoluto in beneficenza

I Coldplay hanno presentato oggi il nuovo brano A L I E N S, estratto dal loro possimo EP Kaleidoscope. La band devolverà l’intero ricavato di questa canzone a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), un’organizzazione internazionale non-governativa che aiuta i migranti ed i rifugiati in pericolo nel Mediterraneo.
We were just about to lose our home
Diamonds ate the radio
Moving in the dead of night
We took photographs just some just so
History has some to know
We were moving at the speed of flight

Kids cry
If you want to
That's alright
If you want to
Hold me
Hold me tight

Just an alien

We were hovering without a home
Millions are UFO
Hovering in hope some scope tonight
Sees the light and says

Fly if you want to
That's alright
But if you want to
Call me
Call this line

Just an alien
Just an alien
Oh, we just want to get home again

Tell your leader
Sir or ma'am
We come in peace
We mean no harm
Somewhere out there
In the unknown
All the E.T.'s are phoning home
Watching my life
On the skyline
Crossing your eyes
For a lifetime

Just an alien
Moving target
Target movement
A patch, a corner
Of the spacetime
Just an alien
Turning toward it
Turning pages
Over Asia
Crossing ages
Just an alien
Oh, we just want to get home again

