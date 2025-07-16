Emmy Awards 2025, svelate le nomination della 77 edizione del premio della serialità televisiva

Otto titoli si contendono la corona nella categoria più ambita. Il thriller politico The Diplomat sfida la space-opera Andor e il fenomeno mondiale The Last of Us. Ritorna anche il misterioso universo di Scissione, mentre Slow Horses e The White Lotus continuano a collezionare consensi. Occhi puntati sui nuovi arrivi Paradise e The Pitt, che si sono fatti strada con storie potenti e cast stellari. Ieri sera sono state rese note le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025, in attesa di sapere i vincitori che saranno svelati il prossimo 15 settembre.

UN'EDIZIONE VARIEGATA

La categoria comedy si presenta frizzante e imprevedibile: The Bear e Only Murders in the Building guidano un gruppo variegato che include le novità Nobody Wants This e The Studio. Non mancano i successi consolidati come Abbott Elementary e Hacks, mentre Shrinking e What We Do in the Shadows aggiungono toni emozionali e dark comedy. Adolescence e Dying for Sex si confrontano con il capitolo antologico Black Mirror e i controversi Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez. Attesissima anche la prima incursione televisiva di The Penguin.

Tra gli attori protagonisti spiccano Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) e Gary Oldman (Slow Horses). Tra le attrici drammatiche sfida di fuoco tra Britt Lower (Scissione), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) e Keri Russell (The Diplomat). Sul fronte comedy, Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) si prepara a difendere il titolo, ma dovrà vedersela con Martin Short, Adam Brody e Seth Rogen. Le attrici vedono la favorita Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) contendere la scena a Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) e Jean Smart (Hacks). Nelle miniserie brillano Colin Farrell (The Penguin) e Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), mentre Jake Gyllenhaal e Michelle Williams aggiungono glamour alle rispettive categorie. Il reparto non protagonista è dominato dai grandi ensemble: Scissione e The White Lotus dominano nelle categorie drama, The Bear e Shrinking in quelle comedy. Spiccano anche nomi di peso come Walton Goggins, Patricia Arquette, Harrison Ford e Javier Bardem.





Serie drammatica

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Scissione

Slow Horses

The White Lotus





Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows





Miniserie o film per la tv

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

The Penguin





Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Scissione)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)





Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Britt Lower (Scissione)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)





Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)





Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)





Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Kotch (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)





Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams(Dying for Sex)





Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Zach Cherry (Scissione)

Walton Goggins ( The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs ( The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise/i>)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Scissione)

John Turturro (Scissione)





Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette (Scissione)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey, (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)





Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Ike Barinholtz(The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)





Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio/i>)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio/i>)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams(Shrinking)





Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Javier Bardem (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Bill Camp (Presunto innocente)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Rob Delaney ( Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard(Presunto innocente)

Ashley Walters(Adolescence)





Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Ruth Negga (Presunto innocente)

Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)





Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert





Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors



