Golden Globe 2023, sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione numero 80. Ecco tutti i film in concorso!

Il mondo del cinema è in fermento. Sono state annunciate le nomination per l’edizione numero 80 dei Golden Globe, che saranno assegnati il prossimo 10 gennaio 2023. Si torna sul red carpet ma soprattutto si torna alla diretta tv, dopo che lo scorso anno, sul premio era calato un velo funereo per colpa delle polemiche che si erano scatenate contro la Hollywood Foreign Press. E’ ovvio che il glamour e la televisione non bastano per rinsaldare la ferita. Bisogna infatti capire come si comporteranno le star e l’industria cinematografica nei confronti della cerimonia di inizio anno, che sarà condotta dal comico Jerrod Carmichael. Mentre cresce l’attesa, però, vediamo nel dettaglio le candidature.





LE NOMINATION PER MIGLIOR FILM E MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

I sequel di Avatar e Top Gun, assieme a Elvis, Tar e The Fabelmans. Sarà tra questi il miglior film drammatico dei Golden Globe 2023. Gli analisti e gli esperti danno quasi per certa la vittoria del film di Spielberg, che per altro è anche in lizza per vincere il titolo di miglior regista, ma lo sappiamo quando si parla di Hollywood le sorprese sono dietro l’angolo. Le candidature per la miglior commedia invece sono andate a Babylon, Gli spiriti dell’isola (che si aggiudica il numero record di 8 nomination), Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out, e The Triangle of Sadness che, come sappiamo ha già vinto a Cannes.





LE NOMINATION PER MIGLIOR ATTORE E MIGLIOR ATTRICE

E’ Cate Blanchett la favorita tra le varie attrici che si sfideranno per il titolo di miglior interprete femminile ai Golden Globe 2023. L’attrice, che è reduce dalla vittoria all’ultima edizione della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, se la dovrà vedere con Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas e Michelle Williams. Per il titolo della miglior interpretazione in una commedia spiccano su tutte Margot Robbie e Emma Thompson. Sul versante maschile, invece, si fatica a fare pronostici per l’alto livello delle performance e dei nomi in gara. Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman svettano per la miglior interpretazione in un film drammatico, mentre sul versante della commedia se la vedranno Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt e Colin Farrell, anch’esso reduce dal trionfo a Venezia.





L’ITALIA ASSENTE E NETFLIX SPERA

Non è riuscita l’impresa di Mario Martone e del suo Nostalgia, film con Pierfrancesco Favino presentato in concorso all’ultima edizione del Festival di Cannes. Nella cinquina per il miglior film in lingua non inglese figurano All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgio), Decision to Leave (Corea del sud), RRR (India). Nella categoria del miglior film d’animazione invece, Netflix con il Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro potrebbe essere un ostacolo per la Disney Pixar che schiera il film Turning Red, e la Dreamworks animation che invece punta tutto sul sequel del gatto con gli stivali. Grande assente invece Luck, il film d’animazione uscito su Apple Tv e prodotto da John Lasseter, il papà della pIxar allontanato qualche anno fa per un caso di molestie sessuali.

Insomma, sarà una sfida molto agguerrita quella dell’edizione 2023 dei Golden Globe, Non solo sul piano cinematografico ma anche su quello dell’industria che dovrà decidere se fare pace con la Hollywood Foreign Press oppure confermare le ostilità passate. Intanto, dal momento che il premio è un banco di prova per gli Oscar, seguiremo la manifestazione con grande curiosità!



