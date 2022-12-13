Golden Globe 2023, sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione numero 80. Ecco tutti i film in concorso!
Grande assente l’Italia, mentre Netflix con il suo Pinocchio spera nel titolo di miglior film d’animazione
Il mondo del cinema è in fermento. Sono state annunciate le nomination per l’edizione numero 80 dei Golden Globe, che saranno assegnati il prossimo 10 gennaio 2023. Si torna sul red carpet ma soprattutto si torna alla diretta tv, dopo che lo scorso anno, sul premio era calato un velo funereo per colpa delle polemiche che si erano scatenate contro la Hollywood Foreign Press. E’ ovvio che il glamour e la televisione non bastano per rinsaldare la ferita. Bisogna infatti capire come si comporteranno le star e l’industria cinematografica nei confronti della cerimonia di inizio anno, che sarà condotta dal comico Jerrod Carmichael. Mentre cresce l’attesa, però, vediamo nel dettaglio le candidature.
LE NOMINATION PER MIGLIOR FILM E MIGLIOR COMMEDIA
I sequel di Avatar e Top Gun, assieme a Elvis, Tar e The Fabelmans. Sarà tra questi il miglior film drammatico dei Golden Globe 2023. Gli analisti e gli esperti danno quasi per certa la vittoria del film di Spielberg, che per altro è anche in lizza per vincere il titolo di miglior regista, ma lo sappiamo quando si parla di Hollywood le sorprese sono dietro l’angolo. Le candidature per la miglior commedia invece sono andate a Babylon, Gli spiriti dell’isola (che si aggiudica il numero record di 8 nomination), Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out, e The Triangle of Sadness che, come sappiamo ha già vinto a Cannes.
LE NOMINATION PER MIGLIOR ATTORE E MIGLIOR ATTRICE
E’ Cate Blanchett la favorita tra le varie attrici che si sfideranno per il titolo di miglior interprete femminile ai Golden Globe 2023. L’attrice, che è reduce dalla vittoria all’ultima edizione della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, se la dovrà vedere con Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas e Michelle Williams. Per il titolo della miglior interpretazione in una commedia spiccano su tutte Margot Robbie e Emma Thompson. Sul versante maschile, invece, si fatica a fare pronostici per l’alto livello delle performance e dei nomi in gara. Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman svettano per la miglior interpretazione in un film drammatico, mentre sul versante della commedia se la vedranno Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt e Colin Farrell, anch’esso reduce dal trionfo a Venezia.
L’ITALIA ASSENTE E NETFLIX SPERA
Non è riuscita l’impresa di Mario Martone e del suo Nostalgia, film con Pierfrancesco Favino presentato in concorso all’ultima edizione del Festival di Cannes. Nella cinquina per il miglior film in lingua non inglese figurano All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgio), Decision to Leave (Corea del sud), RRR (India). Nella categoria del miglior film d’animazione invece, Netflix con il Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro potrebbe essere un ostacolo per la Disney Pixar che schiera il film Turning Red, e la Dreamworks animation che invece punta tutto sul sequel del gatto con gli stivali. Grande assente invece Luck, il film d’animazione uscito su Apple Tv e prodotto da John Lasseter, il papà della pIxar allontanato qualche anno fa per un caso di molestie sessuali.
Insomma, sarà una sfida molto agguerrita quella dell’edizione 2023 dei Golden Globe, Non solo sul piano cinematografico ma anche su quello dell’industria che dovrà decidere se fare pace con la Hollywood Foreign Press oppure confermare le ostilità passate. Intanto, dal momento che il premio è un banco di prova per gli Oscar, seguiremo la manifestazione con grande curiosità!
L’elenco completo con tutte nomination
Miglior serie tv, musical o comedy
● “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
● “The Bear” (FX)
● “Hacks” (HBO Max)
● “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
● “Wednesday” (Netflix)
Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica
● Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
● Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
● Diego Luna (“Andor”)
● Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
● Adam Scott (“Severance”)
Migliore attrice in una miniserie o film tv
● Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)
● Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
● Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)
● Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)
● Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
Miglior regista in un film
● James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)
● Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
● Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)
● Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
● Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)
Migliore attrice in un film – commedia o musical
● Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)
● Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)
● Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)
● Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)
● Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Miglior attore in un film – drammatico
● Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
● Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
● Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)
● Bill Nighy (“Living”)
● Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)
Miglior serie tv – drammatica
● “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
● “The Crown” (Netflix)
● “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
● “Ozark” (Netflix)
● “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Migliore attrice in una serie tv – drammatica
● Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)
● Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
● Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)
● Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)
● Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
● Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
● Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
● Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
● Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
● Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)
Miglior attore in un film – commedia o musical
● Diego Calva (“Babylon”)
● Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)
● Adam Driver (“White Noise”)
● Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
● Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
● Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
● Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
● Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)
● Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
● Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)
Miglior colonna sonora in un film
● Carter Burwell (“The Banshees of Inisherin“)
● Alexandre Desplat (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“)
● Hildur Gudnadóttir (“Women Talking“)
● Justin Hurwitz (“Babylon“)
● John Williams (“The Fabelmans“)
Migliore attrice in una serie tv – commedia o musical
● Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
● Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
● Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
● Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
● Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Miglior miniserie o film tv
● “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
● “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
● “The Dropout” (Hulu)
● “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
● “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv
● John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)
● Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)
● John Turturro (“Severance”)
● Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
● Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Miglior film – commedia o musical
● “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
● “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
● “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
● “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
● “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film
● Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
● Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
● Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
● Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)
● Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)
Miglior film internazionale
● “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
● “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
● “Close” (Belgium)
● “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
● “RRR” (India)
Miglior sceneggiatura in un film
● “Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field
● “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
● “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh
● “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley
● “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne
Migliore attrice in un film – drammatico
● Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
● Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)
● Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)
● Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
● Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
Miglior film – drammatico
● “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
● “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
● “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
● “Tár” (Focus Features)
● “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Miglior attore in una serie tv – commedia o musical
● Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
● Bill Hader (“Barry”)
● Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
● Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
● Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie tv
● Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
● Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
● Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
● Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
● Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
Miglior canzone originale in un film
● “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift
● “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
● “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop
● “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
● “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Miglior film d’animazione
● “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
● “Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)
● “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)
● “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
● “Turning Red” (Pixar)