American Music Awards, trionfa Bruno Mars

Redazione Web

20 novembre 2017, ore 09:52
agg. 21 novembre 2017, ore 10:28

Premiati anche "Despacito", Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Keith Urban, omaggi di Christina Aguilera a Whitney Houston e Lady Gaga brilla sul red carpet

A trionfare agli American Music Awards è stato Bruno Mars con sette statuette vinte su otto nomination. La cerimonia di premiazione, che si è tenuta la notte scorsa al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles in California, ha visto spiccare il cantante originario delle Hawaii come Miglior Canzone Soul/R&B (That's What I Like)Miglior artista maschile pop/rock, Miglior album pop/rock, Miglior artista maschile soul/R&B, Miglior album soul/R&B, Video dell'anno e soprattutto Artista dell'anno. Per la prima volta premiati anche Shawn Mendes e Niall Horan, Keith Urban re come sempre della musica country mentre commozione per Christina Aguilera che ha ricordato Whitney Houston. Lady Gaga (premiata come Artista femminile pop-rock) in splendida forma e con décolleté mozzafiato ha stregato il red carpet.
Christina Aguilera ha cantato le più belle canzoni tratte dalla Colonna Sonora di "Guardia del corpo": "I Will Always Love You, "I Have Nothing" e "I'm Every Woman". Piccolo giallo su Pink inquadrata durante l'esibizione della collega. In molti sui social l'hanno attaccata pensando che fosse uno sguardo di disapprovazione, in realtà come l'artista ha specificato era commossa per la potenza dell'esibizione della Aguilera e per il ricordo di Whitney.

Solo saliti sul palco tra presentatori e performer: Chrissy Metz, BTS, Justin Hartley, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez e tanti altri.

TUTTI I VINCITORI
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars

New Artist of the Year
Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Tour of the Year
Coldplay

Video of the Year
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Lady Gaga

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Favorite Song Pop/Rock
“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Favorite Male Artist Country
Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country
Little Big Town

Favorite Album: Country
Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song Country
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
Beyoncè

Favorite Album Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Favorite Song Soul/R&B
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock
Linkin Park

Favorit Artist Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist Latin
Shakira

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers

Top Soundtrack
Moana

