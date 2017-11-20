American Music Awards, trionfa Bruno Mars

Premiati anche "Despacito", Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Keith Urban, omaggi di Christina Aguilera a Whitney Houston e Lady Gaga brilla sul red carpet

A trionfare agli American Music Awards è stato Bruno Mars con sette statuette vinte su otto nomination. La cerimonia di premiazione, che si è tenuta la notte scorsa al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles in California, ha visto spiccare il cantante originario delle Hawaii come Miglior Canzone Soul/R&B (That's What I Like), Miglior artista maschile pop/rock, Miglior album pop/rock, Miglior artista maschile soul/R&B, Miglior album soul/R&B, Video dell'anno e soprattutto Artista dell'anno. Per la prima volta premiati anche Shawn Mendes e Niall Horan, Keith Urban re come sempre della musica country mentre commozione per Christina Aguilera che ha ricordato Whitney Houston. Lady Gaga (premiata come Artista femminile pop-rock) in splendida forma e con décolleté mozzafiato ha stregato il red carpet.

Christina Aguilera ha cantato le più belle canzoni tratte dalla Colonna Sonora di "Guardia del corpo": "I Will Always Love You, "I Have Nothing" e "I'm Every Woman". Piccolo giallo su Pink inquadrata durante l'esibizione della collega. In molti sui social l'hanno attaccata pensando che fosse uno sguardo di disapprovazione, in realtà come l'artista ha specificato era commossa per la potenza dell'esibizione della Aguilera e per il ricordo di Whitney.



Solo saliti sul palco tra presentatori e performer: Chrissy Metz, BTS, Justin Hartley, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Lea Michele, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez e tanti altri.



TUTTI I VINCITORI

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars



New Artist of the Year

Niall Horan



Collaboration of the Year

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber



Tour of the Year

Coldplay



Video of the Year

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars



Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars



Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Lady Gaga



Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons



Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic



Favorite Song Pop/Rock

“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber



Favorite Male Artist Country

Keith Urban



Favorite Female Artist Country

Carrie Underwood



Favorite Duo or Group Country

Little Big Town



Favorite Album: Country

Keith Urban — Ripcord



Favorite Song Country

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban



Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake



Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar — DAMN



Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne



Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars



Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Beyoncè



Favorite Album Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic



Favorite Song Soul/R&B

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars



Favorite Artist Alternative Rock

Linkin Park



Favorit Artist Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes



Favorite Artist Latin

Shakira



Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle



Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers



Top Soundtrack

Moana