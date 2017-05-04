Ed Sheeran, video e testo di Galway Girl

04 maggio 2017, ore 10:00 , agg. alle 10:35
E' uscito oggi il videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo
Il videoclip è stato rilasciato su YouTube questa mattina.
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
I met her on Grafton street right outside of the bar
She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar
She asked me what does it mean the Gaelic ink on your arm?
Said it was one of my friend’s songs do you want to drink on?
She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun
She got Arthur on the table, with Johnny riding as shot gun
Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar
Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance, you know
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
With my pretty little Galway Girl
You’re my pretty little Galway Girl
You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool
And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room
As last orders were called, was when she stood on the stool
After dancing the céilí, singing to trad tunes
I never heard Carrickfergus ever sung so sweet
Acapella in the bar using her feet for a beat
Oh I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week
And in this packed out room, swear she was singing to me
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
Now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time
I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine
Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine
As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night
I walked her home then she took me inside
Finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine
I swear I’m going to put you in a song that I write
About a Galway girl and a perfect night
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
I met her on Grafton street right outside of the bar
She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar
She asked me what does it mean the Gaelic ink on your arm?
Said it was one of my friend’s songs do you want to drink on?
She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun
She got Arthur on the table, with Johnny riding as shot gun
Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar
Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance, you know
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
With my pretty little Galway Girl
You’re my pretty little Galway Girl
You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool
And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room
As last orders were called, was when she stood on the stool
After dancing the céilí, singing to trad tunes
I never heard Carrickfergus ever sung so sweet
Acapella in the bar using her feet for a beat
Oh I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week
And in this packed out room, swear she was singing to me
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
Now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time
I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine
Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine
As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night
I walked her home then she took me inside
Finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine
I swear I’m going to put you in a song that I write
About a Galway girl and a perfect night
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said baby I just want to dance
My pretty little Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
My my my my my my my Galway girl
Gli ultimi articoli di Redazione Web
New Hit di RTL 102.5: da questa settimana in rotazione sulla prima radio d’Italia “Piazza San Marco” di Annalisa feat. Marco Mengoni, “The Dead Dance” di Lady Gaga e “Cuore Rotto” di Tiziano Ferro
Vi presentiamo i New Hit che andranno in onda a partire da oggi in radiovisione su RTL 102.5