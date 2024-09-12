MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift artista più premiata di sempre

12 settembre 2024, ore 10:52
La popstar americana ha superato Beyonce. Ecco tutti i vincitori della manifestazione che si è tenuta ieri a New York
Taylor Swift entra nella storia degli MTV Video Music Awards. La cantante americana, infatti, con i sette premi vinti ieri è diventata l'artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione, che assegna i riconoscimenti ai migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi.
Taylor Swift supera Beyonce
Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha superato anche Beyoncé, a quota 26. La cerimonia di premiazione si è tenuta alla Ubs Arena di Long Island, alle porte di New York.
Su 12 candidature, Taylor Swift ha vinto in sette categorie, tra cui, video dell'anno per Fortnight featuring Post Malone e artista dell'anno. Un risultato doppiamente storico: è la prima performer a vincere in quella categoria per due volte ed è la quinta volta consecutiva a trionfare per il miglior video.
La 40ma edizione dei Vma, presentato da Megan Thee Stallion, ha ospitato esibizioni prestigiose. Tra le guest Eminem (che ha aperto lo show), Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Halsey.
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
MTV Push Performance of the Year
June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy
Best Collaboration
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Pop
Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem - Houdini
Best R&B
SZA - Snooze
Best Alternative
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Best Rock
Lenny Kravitz - Human
Best Latin
Anitta - Mil Veces
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
Best K-Pop
Lisa - Rockstar
Video For Good
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)
Best Direction
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Best Editing
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Choreography
Dua Lipa - Houdini
Best Visual Effects
Eminem - Houdini
Best Art Direction
Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
Best Trending Video
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba - Mamushi
Best Group
Seventeen
Song of the Summer
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Katy Perry - Roar
