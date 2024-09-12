MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift artista più premiata di sempre

Massimo Galanto

12 settembre 2024, ore 10:52

La popstar americana ha superato Beyonce. Ecco tutti i vincitori della manifestazione che si è tenuta ieri a New York

Taylor Swift entra nella storia degli MTV Video Music Awards. La cantante americana, infatti, con i sette premi vinti ieri è diventata l'artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione, che assegna i riconoscimenti ai migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi.

Taylor Swift supera Beyonce


Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha superato anche Beyoncé, a quota 26. La cerimonia di premiazione si è tenuta alla Ubs Arena di Long Island, alle porte di New York.

Su 12 candidature, Taylor Swift ha vinto in sette categorie, tra cui, video dell'anno per Fortnight featuring Post Malone e artista dell'anno. Un risultato doppiamente storico: è la prima performer a vincere in quella categoria per due volte ed è la quinta volta consecutiva a trionfare per il miglior video.

La 40ma edizione dei Vma, presentato da Megan Thee Stallion, ha ospitato esibizioni prestigiose. Tra le guest Eminem (che ha aperto lo show), Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Halsey.

MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori


Video of the Year

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

MTV Push Performance of the Year

June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy

Best Collaboration

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Pop

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem - Houdini

Best R&B

SZA - Snooze

Best Alternative

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Best Rock

Lenny Kravitz - Human

Best Latin

Anitta - Mil Veces

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song

Best K-Pop

Lisa - Rockstar

Video For Good

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)

Best Direction

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Best Editing

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Choreography

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Best Visual Effects

Eminem - Houdini

Best Art Direction

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Best Trending Video

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba - Mamushi

Best Group

Seventeen

Song of the Summer

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Katy Perry - Roar


