Golden Globe 2023, è la notte di Steven Spielberg e del suo The Fabelmans. Cate blanchett e Colin Farrell miglior attori

È terminata qualche ora fa la notte dei Golden Globe 2023 che, dopo l'edizione buia e dominata dalle polemiche dello scorso anno, torna a splendere con red carpet, glamour e tutta l'attenzione mediatica che merita. A condurre le danze del premio cinematografico scelto dai giornalisti americani, ci ha pensato l'attore Jerrod Carmichael, noto per il suo ruolo di stand up comedian e ovviamente con l'alternanza di volti noti nel mondo di Hollywood che si sono intervallati nella consegna dei singoli premi. Da Ana De Armas a Jamie Lee Curtis, arrivando al regista Quentin Tarantino. Premi alla carriera per l'attore Eddie Murphy e Ryan Murphy, produttore e sceneggiatore televisivo che è tornato alla ribalta anche per la serie Netflix Dahmer. Tanto per precisare, anche se i due hanno lo stesso cognome, non hanno nessun legame di parentela. Ma passiamo ora in rassegna i Golden Globe più importanti

STEVEN SPIELBERG È IL RE DELLA NOTTE

Tutti i pronostici lo davano per favorito. E avevano ragione. Steven Spielberg si aggiudica il Golden Globe 2023 per la miglior regia e il miglior film drammatico con il suo The Fabelmans. La mia miglior commedia viene assegnata al film Gli spiriti dell'isola che vince anche il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre a dominare nella categoria delle serie è il prequel de Il trono di spade, House of the Dragon. Tra gli attori che escono vittoriosi troviamo il duo che aveva già trionfato a Venezia, ossia Cate Blanchett e Colin Farrell, e Austin Butler miglior attore in un film drammatico. Nelle rispettive categorie dei non protagonisti vincono, invece Angela Bassett per Black Panther e Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sul versante della serialità televisiva i migliori attori sono Kevin Costner e la giovanissima Zendaya per la sua performance in Euphoria.

È Pinocchio di Del Toro il miglior film d'animazione, mentre Argentina 1985 si porta a casa il miglior film straniero.



