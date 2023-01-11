News

Golden Globe 2023, è la notte di Steven Spielberg e del suo The Fabelmans. Cate blanchett e Colin Farrell miglior attori

11 gennaio 2023, ore 08:44
di Mario Vai

Pochissime sorprese all'80esima edizione del premio cinematografico che ha visto tornare la manifestazione ai fasti di un tempo dopo il buio del 2022.

È terminata qualche ora fa la notte dei Golden Globe 2023 che, dopo l'edizione buia e dominata dalle polemiche dello scorso anno, torna a splendere con red carpet, glamour e tutta l'attenzione mediatica che merita. A condurre le danze del premio cinematografico scelto dai giornalisti americani, ci ha pensato l'attore Jerrod Carmichael, noto per il suo ruolo di stand up comedian e ovviamente con l'alternanza di volti noti nel mondo di Hollywood che si sono intervallati nella consegna dei singoli premi. Da Ana De Armas a Jamie Lee Curtis, arrivando al regista Quentin Tarantino. Premi alla carriera per l'attore Eddie Murphy e Ryan Murphy, produttore e sceneggiatore televisivo che è tornato alla ribalta anche per la serie Netflix Dahmer. Tanto per precisare, anche se i due hanno lo stesso cognome, non hanno nessun legame di parentela. Ma passiamo ora in rassegna i Golden Globe più importanti

STEVEN SPIELBERG È IL RE DELLA NOTTE

Tutti i pronostici lo davano per favorito. E avevano ragione. Steven Spielberg si aggiudica il Golden Globe 2023 per la miglior regia e il miglior film drammatico con il suo The Fabelmans. La mia miglior commedia viene assegnata al film Gli spiriti dell'isola che vince anche il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre a dominare nella categoria delle serie è il prequel de Il trono di spade, House of the Dragon. Tra gli attori che escono vittoriosi troviamo il duo che aveva già trionfato a Venezia, ossia Cate Blanchett e Colin Farrell, e Austin Butler miglior attore in un film drammatico. Nelle rispettive categorie dei non protagonisti vincono, invece Angela Bassett per Black Panther e Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sul versante della serialità televisiva i migliori attori sono Kevin Costner e la giovanissima Zendaya per la sua performance in Euphoria.

È Pinocchio di Del Toro il miglior film d'animazione, mentre Argentina 1985 si porta a casa il miglior film straniero.


Golden Globe 2023, è la notte di Steven Spielberg e del suo The Fabelmans. Cate blanchett e Colin Farrell miglior attori

GOLDEN GLOBE 2023, TUTTI I VINCITORI

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

The Fabelmans

Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: Knives Out

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR REGIA

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

James Cameron, Avatar: La via dell’acqua

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Gli spiriti dell’isola

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: Knives Out

Adam Driver, Rumore bianco

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, Anche io

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Barry Keoghan, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Tár

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Women Talking

The Fabelmans

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Justin Hurwitz,Babylon

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Il Gatto con gli Stivali 2

Red

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Argentina, 1985

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer - Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Scissione

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN MINISERIE O FILM TV

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout –

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN MINISERIE O FILM TV

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Julia Garner, Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary


Tags: Cinema, Golden globes, Steven Spielberg

Share this story:

Le altre notizie di
Cinema

The Fabelmans, Spielberg racconta Spielberg come scusa per celebrare l’amore per il cinema
Golden Globe 2023, sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione numero 80. Ecco tutti i film in concorso!
Box office, la Marvel domina il week end in tutto il mondo mentre floppa il nuovo film della Disney
Grazie ragazzi, il nuovo film di Riccardo Milani celebra l’amore per il teatro
Avatar: la via dell’acqua, un ruggito d'amore che scuote le fondamenta del cinema