Golden Globe 2023, è la notte di Steven Spielberg e del suo The Fabelmans. Cate blanchett e Colin Farrell miglior attori
Pochissime sorprese all'80esima edizione del premio cinematografico che ha visto tornare la manifestazione ai fasti di un tempo dopo il buio del 2022.
È terminata qualche ora fa la notte dei Golden Globe 2023 che, dopo l'edizione buia e dominata dalle polemiche dello scorso anno, torna a splendere con red carpet, glamour e tutta l'attenzione mediatica che merita. A condurre le danze del premio cinematografico scelto dai giornalisti americani, ci ha pensato l'attore Jerrod Carmichael, noto per il suo ruolo di stand up comedian e ovviamente con l'alternanza di volti noti nel mondo di Hollywood che si sono intervallati nella consegna dei singoli premi. Da Ana De Armas a Jamie Lee Curtis, arrivando al regista Quentin Tarantino. Premi alla carriera per l'attore Eddie Murphy e Ryan Murphy, produttore e sceneggiatore televisivo che è tornato alla ribalta anche per la serie Netflix Dahmer. Tanto per precisare, anche se i due hanno lo stesso cognome, non hanno nessun legame di parentela. Ma passiamo ora in rassegna i Golden Globe più importanti
STEVEN SPIELBERG È IL RE DELLA NOTTE
Tutti i pronostici lo davano per favorito. E avevano ragione. Steven Spielberg si aggiudica il Golden Globe 2023 per la miglior regia e il miglior film drammatico con il suo The Fabelmans. La mia miglior commedia viene assegnata al film Gli spiriti dell'isola che vince anche il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, mentre a dominare nella categoria delle serie è il prequel de Il trono di spade, House of the Dragon. Tra gli attori che escono vittoriosi troviamo il duo che aveva già trionfato a Venezia, ossia Cate Blanchett e Colin Farrell, e Austin Butler miglior attore in un film drammatico. Nelle rispettive categorie dei non protagonisti vincono, invece Angela Bassett per Black Panther e Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sul versante della serialità televisiva i migliori attori sono Kevin Costner e la giovanissima Zendaya per la sua performance in Euphoria.
È Pinocchio di Del Toro il miglior film d'animazione, mentre Argentina 1985 si porta a casa il miglior film straniero.
GOLDEN GLOBE 2023, TUTTI I VINCITORI
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
The Fabelmans
Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR FILM COMICO O MUSICAL
Gli spiriti dell’isola
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: Knives Out
Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR REGIA
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: La via dell’acqua
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, Gli spiriti dell’isola
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMICO O MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, Gli spiriti dell’isola
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: Knives Out
Adam Driver, Rumore bianco
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, Gli spiriti dell’isola
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, Anche io
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, Gli spiriti dell’isola
Barry Keoghan, Gli spiriti dell’isola
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Gli spiriti dell’isola
Tár
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Women Talking
The Fabelmans
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Justin Hurwitz,Babylon
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Il Gatto con gli Stivali 2
Red
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Argentina, 1985
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
TELEVISIONE
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV
The White Lotus
Black Bird
Dahmer - Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Scissione
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN MINISERIE O FILM TV
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout –
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN MINISERIE O FILM TV
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary