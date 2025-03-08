J-Hope dei BTS è tornato con un nuovo singolo: ‘Sweet Dreams’ Featuring Miguel

J-Hope farà il suo debutto da solista al Tonight Show insieme a Jimmy Fallon . L'attore, comico e conduttore televisivo statunitense l'ha anticipato con un promo in cui l'intero suo ambiente è circondato dal nome e dal volto di Hobi, poi si sveglia a causa della suoneria del telefonino, un promemoria gli ricorda che dopodomani, nel suo Show, ospiterà J-Hope. Fallon ha accolto in passato i BTS e le loro performance live, ma anche da solisti Jungkook, Jin, Suga e Jimin.

Tra case fluttuanti, macchine volanti e cagnolini che danzano il video di "Sweet Dreams" ci trasporta in un paesaggio onirico surreale. Il singolo di J-Hope, fuori da ieri, è una irresistibile fusione di R&B, pop e hip-hop. Il caratteristico timbro vocale del membro dei BTS , affettuosamente chiamato Hobi, si unisce alla voce vellutata di Miguel , cantante e produttore statunitense. Presentato per la prima volta durante il suo tour mondiale ' Hope on the Stage ' a Seoul, di Sweet Dreams già spopolano sui social le challenge di danza, a partire da quella che vede protagonisti J-Hope e uno dei suoi 6 'fratelli', Jin . E lunedì prossimo appuntamento al The Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon .

SWEET DREAMS, IL TESTO

[Pre-Chorus: Miguel, j-hope, Both]

Yeah, sweet dreams come after hours

Nothin’ that’s not allowed

You should never sleep alone (Sleep alone)

‘Cause I’ll always take you home (Yeah, right)

When there’s nothin’ left but diamond necklace (Uh-huh)

On you, girl

[Verse 1: j-hope, Both]

Any night, any time, you are my appetite

Double vision, Gemini, and it goes like this

Take you home, take it slow, ’til you bite your lip

Got a movie in my mind, and it goes like this

Closed curtains, open eyes

Lay down your skin on mine

Leave all the rest to me

[Verse 2: j-hope]

You the only cover that I need when I’m cold (Cold)

You can have my body, with my heart and my soul (Soul)

You light up my life, you’re like a diamond

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah

And we might never get to sleep tonight

I’ll give you everything you need tonight

This kind of love, I guarantee for life

Dreams gonna be sweet tonight

