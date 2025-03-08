J-Hope dei BTS è tornato con un nuovo singolo: ‘Sweet Dreams’ Featuring Miguel

Raffaella Coppola

08 marzo 2025, ore 12:00

Sweet Dreams è la prima vera uscita da solista di J-Hope da quando è stato congedato dall'esercito sudcoreano

Tra case fluttuanti, macchine volanti e cagnolini che danzano il video di "Sweet Dreams" ci trasporta in un paesaggio onirico surreale. Il singolo di J-Hope, fuori da ieri, è una irresistibile fusione di R&B, pop e hip-hop. Il caratteristico timbro vocale del membro dei BTS, affettuosamente chiamato Hobi, si unisce alla voce vellutata di Miguel, cantante e produttore statunitense. Presentato per la prima volta durante il suo tour mondiale 'Hope on the Stage' a Seoul, di Sweet Dreams già spopolano sui social le challenge di danza, a partire da quella che vede protagonisti J-Hope e uno dei suoi 6 'fratelli', Jin. E lunedì prossimo appuntamento al The Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon.

CHALLENGE JHOPE

Alla sfida di ballo social oltre a ballerini professionisti e ARMY si è prestato Jin. Il primo dei BTS a congedarsi dal militare, vocal line insieme a V, Jimin e JungKook, brilla anche nella challenge che lo mostra con J-Hope seguire perfettamente i passi, una gara che si conclude con un giro giro tondo segnato dalle loro risate squillanti.

JHOPE TORNA DA JIMMY FALLON

J-Hope farà il suo debutto da solista al Tonight Show insieme a Jimmy Fallon. L'attore, comico e conduttore televisivo statunitense l'ha anticipato con un promo in cui l'intero suo ambiente è circondato dal nome e dal volto di Hobi, poi si sveglia a causa della suoneria del telefonino,  un promemoria gli ricorda che dopodomani, nel suo Show, ospiterà J-Hope. Fallon ha accolto in passato i BTS e le loro performance live, ma anche da solisti Jungkook, Jin, Suga e Jimin.

LEGGI ANCHE - Il 2025 è l'anno del ritorno dei BTS. Army, lo sa anche l'universo 

SWEET DREAMS, IL TESTO

[Pre-Chorus: Miguel, j-hope, Both]

Yeah, sweet dreams come after hours

Nothin’ that’s not allowed

You should never sleep alone (Sleep alone)

‘Cause I’ll always take you home (Yeah, right)

When there’s nothin’ left but diamond necklace (Uh-huh)

On you, girl

[Chorus: Both, j-hope, Miguel]

I just wanna love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love me right, love me right, love me right back, yeah

Love me right, lovе me right, love me right back

You should nеver sleep alone

‘Cause I’ll always take you home

When there’s nothin’ left but diamond necklace

On you, girl, oh

[Verse 1: j-hope, Both]

Any night, any time, you are my appetite

Double vision, Gemini, and it goes like this

Take you home, take it slow, ’til you bite your lip

Got a movie in my mind, and it goes like this

Closed curtains, open eyes

Lay down your skin on mine

Leave all the rest to me

[Pre-Chorus: Miguel, j-hope, Both]

Yeah, sweet dreams come after hours (That’s what they do)

Nothin’ that’s not allowed (Uh-huh)

You should never sleep alone (Sleep alone)

‘Cause I’ll always take you home (Yeah, right)

When there’s nothin’ left but diamond necklace

On you, girl

[Chorus: Both, j-hope, Miguel]

I just wanna love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love me right, love me right, love me right back, yeah

Love me right, love me right, love me right back

You should never sleep alone

‘Cause I’ll always take you home

When there’s nothing left but diamond necklace

On you, girl, oh

[Verse 2: j-hope]

You the only cover that I need when I’m cold (Cold)

You can have my body, with my heart and my soul (Soul)

You light up my life, you’re like a diamond

Shinin’, shinin’, shinin’, yeah

And we might never get to sleep tonight

I’ll give you everything you need tonight

This kind of love, I guarantee for life

Dreams gonna be sweet tonight

[Pre-Chorus: Miguel, j-hope, Both]

(Oh, yeah) Sweet dreams come after hours

Nothin’ that’s not allowed

You should never sleep alone (Sleep alone)

You should let me take you home (Alright)

Till there’s nothing left but diamond necklace (Yeah)

On you, girl

[Chorus: Both, j-hope, Miguel]

I just wanna love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love you like, love you like, love you like that, yeah

Love me right, love me right, love me right back, yeah

Love me right, love me right, love me right back

You should never sleep alone

‘Cause I’ll always take you home

When there’s nothing left but diamond necklace

On you, girl (Oh)

Argomenti

BTS
CoreadelSud
JHope
J-Hope
Jimin
Jimmy Fallon
Jin
Jungkook
Miguel
RM
Suga
SweetDreams
TheTonightShow
V

