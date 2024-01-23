Nomination Oscar 2024, l’Italia vola a Hollywood con Garrone. Oppenheimer fa incetta di candidature

NOMINATION OSCAR 2024, FLOP E SORPRESE

Barbie come era stato ventilato dagli analisti è la grande sconfitta, perdendo la possibilità di correre per la miglior attrice e la miglior regia, e raggiungendo “soltanto” 8 candidature. La pellicola di Greta Gerwig figura comunque nella categoria più importante del “Best Pictures”, ma resta improbabile la vittoria. La grande sorpresa di questa 96esima edizione è American Fiction, il film di Cord Jefferson porta a casa 5 nomination tra cui quella più ghiotta del miglior film.





NOMINATION OSCAR 2024, ATTORI E ATTRICI

Tra gli attori la sfida è ufficialmente tra Cillian Murphy e il suo Oppenheimer, e Paul Giamatti che in questi giorni è in sala con The Holdovers. Terzo incomodo potrebbe essere invece Bradley Cooper che ha portato sullo schermo Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Per quanto riguarda le attrici invece, oltre a farsi sentire nettamente l’assenza di Margot Robbie, la strada sembra spianata per Emma Stone per la parte in Povere Creature, anche se gli analisti prospettano l’oscar per Lily Gladstone. A sorpresa nella categoria è in lizza per la vittoria anche Sandra Huller per il suo Anatomia di una caduta che fa incetta di nomination, eccetto quella per il miglior film straniero dal momento che la Francia ha scelto di non selezionarlo come film di bandiera. Robert Downey Jr. è il favorito per la statuetta del miglior attore non protagonista, mentre sembra difficile fare pronostici per quanto riguarda la miglior attrice non protagonista.





NOMINATION OSCAR 2024, BEST DIRECTOR

La battaglia per vincere il premio per la miglior regia sembra essere meno agguerrita quest’anno. Nolan sembra il super favorito, soprattutto dopo essersi già accaparrato il Golden Globe. Nella categoria figurano anche Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos e Jonathan Glazer.





Ecco tutti i titoli e i volti nominati nelle varie categorie:





Miglior film

“American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

“Anatomy of a Fall” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

“Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

“The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

“Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

“Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

“Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

“Poor Things” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

“The Zone of Interest” James Wilson, Producer





Migliore regia

“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese

“Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” Yorgos Lanthimos

“The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer





Migliore attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”

Colman Domingo in “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”





Migliore attrice protagonista

Annette Bening in “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”

Emma Stone in “Poor Things”





Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera in “Barbie”

Jodie Foster in “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers”





Migliore attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things”





Migliore sceneggiatura originale

“Anatomy of a Fall”Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers”Written by David Hemingson

“Maestro”Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

“May December”Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives”Written by Celine Song





Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

“American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer





Miglior film internazionale

“Io Capitano” Italy

“Perfect Days” Japan

“Society of the Snow” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany

“The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom





Miglior film d’animazione

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal





Migliore fotografia

“El Conde” Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” Robbie Ryan





Migliore scenografia

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek





Miglior montaggio

“Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis





Migliore colonna sonora

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix





Migliore canzone

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell





Migliori effetti visivi

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould





Miglior sonoro

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

“The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn





Migliori costumi

“Barbie” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” Holly Waddington





Miglior trucco e acconciatura

“Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel

“Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

“Society of the Snow” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé





Miglior documentario

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined

“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath





Miglior cortometraggio documentario

“The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis





Miglior cortometraggio

“The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

“Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales





Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

“Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

“Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

“Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker



