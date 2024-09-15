Emmy Awards 2024, ecco come seguire la cerimonia in diretta questa notte Photo Credit: agenziafotogramma.it

Ci siamo. Gli Oscar delle serie tv stanno per essere assegnati. E anche quest’anno sarà Sky a trasmettere la cerimonia dei Primetime Emmy Awards. La premiazione verrà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Atlantic e NOW dalle 2.00 di mattina italiane, col pre-show che inizierà già un’ora prima. Tra le serie che hanno raccolto il maggior numero di preferenze da parte dei membri dell'Academy ci sono Shogun, che guida con 25 nomination e che potrebbe battere il record storico di Game of Thrones (già battuto grazie ai Creative Emmy Awards), The Bear a quota 23, Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19), Baby Reindeer e Fallout (11) e The Gilded Age (6). Ma vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le nomination





MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)





MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)





MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")

Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")





MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun")

Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")

Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")

John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")





MIGLIOR COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)





MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)





MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)





MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Olivia Colman ("The Bear")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")

Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")

Da’Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")

Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")

Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")





MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jon Bernthal ("The Bear")

Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")

Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")

Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")

Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")

Will Poulter ("The Bear")





MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)





MIGLIOR FILM TV

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted





MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)





MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)





MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: North Country”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo")

Lewis Pullman (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)





MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under the Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country")





MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97



